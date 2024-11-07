HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HF Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $132.61.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

