Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 675,392 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 633,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
