Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.46 and last traded at $68.40. Approximately 199,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,332,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 64.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

