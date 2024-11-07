Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Shares of HSII traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 286,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,497. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $963.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $47.80.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
