Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of HSII traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 286,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,497. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $963.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HSII. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.