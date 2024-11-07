Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €110.95 ($121.92) and last traded at €107.75 ($118.41), with a volume of 472309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €105.15 ($115.55).

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.