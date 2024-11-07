Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,343,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

