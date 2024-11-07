Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 5,210 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $59,862.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,002 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,872.98. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $932.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.71. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,758 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,172 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 292.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 14.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 84,739 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

