Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 5,210 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $59,862.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,002 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,872.98. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Heartland Express Stock Performance
Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $932.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.71. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
