Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,615,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $62,670,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,947,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

