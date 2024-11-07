HC Wainwright Forecasts TG Therapeutics FY2024 Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $27.17 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -271.70 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.