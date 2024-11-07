HC Wainwright Expects Reduced Earnings for Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRYS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $183.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.39 and its 200-day moving average is $180.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $8,976,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.