Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 8,944 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 2,165,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,458 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after acquiring an additional 965,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

