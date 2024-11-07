Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.14 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.88% and a net margin of 14.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.15%.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

