Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Copa by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Copa by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Copa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Copa by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,354 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. Copa’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

