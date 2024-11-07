Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,518,000 after buying an additional 881,217 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 638,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3,768.4% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 348,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 339,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 6.6 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.