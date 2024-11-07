Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 115.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,124,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,252 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,453,000 after acquiring an additional 650,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,273,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

