Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

