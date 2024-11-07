Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 23.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $102.98 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,129 shares of company stock worth $5,727,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

