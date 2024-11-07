Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Buys 18,796 Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,035,000 after buying an additional 958,494 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 576,726 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at $17,319,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth $13,618,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

About Iris Energy

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.