Hara Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 352,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II makes up 1.8% of Hara Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hara Capital LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 729.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 74,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,833,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $37,672.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,189,292.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 180,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,150 over the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

SABA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 8,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

(Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.