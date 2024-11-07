Hara Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,092.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $821.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,035.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,038.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $783.57 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.