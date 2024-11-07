Hara Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Hara Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,260 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 107,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,159. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.