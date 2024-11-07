Hara Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hara Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 166,466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 349,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 254,255 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
BATS:GOVT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,243,410 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
