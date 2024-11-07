Hara Capital LLC Buys Shares of 930 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ResMed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 211.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $245.32. 69,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,091. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $3,646,963.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,290,296.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total value of $1,015,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,002.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $3,646,963.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at $115,290,296.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,260 shares of company stock valued at $14,390,487 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

