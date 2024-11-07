Hara Capital LLC Buys 2,480 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 31.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $74.48. 1,230,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,625. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

