Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 76,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2,418.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.64.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

