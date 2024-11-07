Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 9,247 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $2,092,463.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,417.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $2,092,463.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,417.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,561 shares of company stock worth $13,309,042 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

