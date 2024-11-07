Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,965,000 after purchasing an additional 148,431 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,339,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 121.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 67.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.79.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $391.13 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $164.83 and a one year high of $397.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.