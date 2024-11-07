Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.8% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $776.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $737.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $901.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $867.32.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

