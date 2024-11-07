Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,597,000 after acquiring an additional 491,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,343,000 after buying an additional 838,932 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,025,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,434,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 445,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

