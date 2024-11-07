Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 691 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 445.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $215,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $276,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

