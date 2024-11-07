H Eugene Lockhart Sells 1,042 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $120,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,564.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16.

On Thursday, August 8th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $106,919.62.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

