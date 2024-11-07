Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 25145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.41. The stock has a market cap of £30.43 million, a PE ratio of -858.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

