Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 541 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 837,593 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 635.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 430,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,235,000 after purchasing an additional 281,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.87.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $216.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

