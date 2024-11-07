Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,538 shares of company stock worth $5,249,994. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

