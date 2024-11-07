Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.06 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 533,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,320,000 after acquiring an additional 993,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $129.40 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

