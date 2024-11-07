Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 431 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,631 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of SEA by 9.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 560,648 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after buying an additional 49,548 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SEA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $38,098,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 981,118 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 203,053 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $95.36 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

