Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Risk and Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -5.33 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $992.26 million $83.13 million 10.56

Profitability

Guided Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -299.04% -83.97% -27.59%

Summary

Guided Therapeutics rivals beat Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.