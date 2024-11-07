Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GGAL. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of GGAL stock traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,398. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.7248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.8% in the third quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,373,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $23,611,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 211,870 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 47.8% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 475,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

