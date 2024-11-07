Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.26 ($0.15), with a volume of 12230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £55.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.86 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

