Graypoint LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $132.61.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

