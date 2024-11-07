Graypoint LLC Purchases 22,436 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Graypoint LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

