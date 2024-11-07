Graypoint LLC Has $28.25 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $293.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day moving average of $270.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $214.06 and a one year high of $293.61. The company has a market cap of $439.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.