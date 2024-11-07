Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $728,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

