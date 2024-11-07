Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $63.25.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

