Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.14, but opened at $50.00. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 438 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 2.2 %
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.1994 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.39%.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.