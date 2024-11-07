Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $159.99. The stock had a trading volume of 214,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $161.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.