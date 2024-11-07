Grainger (LON:GRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 224.50 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.92), with a volume of 2396316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.50 ($3.00).

Grainger Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.94.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

