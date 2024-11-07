Graham (NYSE:GHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $957.35 on Monday. Graham has a 1-year low of $599.03 and a 1-year high of $965.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Institutional Trading of Graham

About Graham

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Graham by 60.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.