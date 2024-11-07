Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,020.76 ($91.39) and traded as high as GBX 7,112 ($92.58). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 6,740 ($87.74), with a volume of 2,721 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,020.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,175.41. The company has a market capitalization of £546.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3,008.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

