Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Holdings Cut by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $868,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

